Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

