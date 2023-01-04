Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

