Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,195 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

