Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Prologis in a report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.