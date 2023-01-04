Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Tower Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.73. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of American Tower

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $288.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

