Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

