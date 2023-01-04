Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.