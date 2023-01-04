Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.