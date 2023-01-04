Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

