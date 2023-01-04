Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

