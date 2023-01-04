Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $28.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $28.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.97 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $477.53 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $355.21 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

