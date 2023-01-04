Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.