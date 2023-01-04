Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 237 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 161,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

