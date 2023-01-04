Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.