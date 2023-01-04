Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

