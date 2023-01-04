Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,047 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

