Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

