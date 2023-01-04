Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

