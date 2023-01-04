MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 837,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Price Performance

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MET stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.