MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.