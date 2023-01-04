Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 701 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

