Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

