Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 106 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

