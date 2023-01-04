Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $600.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

