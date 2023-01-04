Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

