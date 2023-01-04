Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

