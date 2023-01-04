Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $600.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

