NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 435 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 417,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

