Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.