Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

NSC stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $298.75. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

