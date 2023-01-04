NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,429,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $173,581,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $304.68. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

