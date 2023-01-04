NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $304.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

