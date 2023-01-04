Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

