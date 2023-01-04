Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

