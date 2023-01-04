Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 174.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

