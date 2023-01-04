Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

STZ opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 734.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

