Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $580,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.46. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

