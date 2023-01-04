Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

