Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 223 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,429,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $304.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

