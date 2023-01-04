Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 361 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.00.

