Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

Starbucks stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.