Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $304.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

