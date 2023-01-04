Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,860 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82.

