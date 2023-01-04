Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of American International Group worth $71,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

AIG opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

