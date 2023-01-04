Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

