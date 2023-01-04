Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
