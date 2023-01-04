Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

