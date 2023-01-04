Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SNA opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

