Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

