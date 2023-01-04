Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Proto Labs worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Stock Down 0.9 %
PRLB stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.12. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Proto Labs Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
