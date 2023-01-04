Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Proto Labs worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.9 %

PRLB stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.12. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Proto Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.